AAP demands live-streaming of privileges committee proceedings in ‘Phansi Ghar’ row

A day before AAP national president and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Delhi Assembly’s Committee of Privileges in the ‘Phansi Ghar’ case, party leaders on Thursday demanded live-streaming of the proceedings.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, senior party leader and former CM Atishi said, “If the BJP truly has the courage, it should broadcast the entire hearing that would expose that the government is far more focused on abusing Arvind Kejriwal than addressing pressing civic concerns such as electricity, water, roads, schools, and hospitals.”
“The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly has summoned former Arvind Kejriwal regarding the issue of the gallows. The committee has asked him to clarify whether a British-era gallows existed in the Delhi Assembly or not,” she said, questioning why the issue was being discussed at all.
The Privileges Committee is examining the significance of a British-era phansi ghar, replicated inside the Delhi Assembly by the AAP government.
The AAP has claimed that the building housed a secret gallows during British rule, while the BJP claims it was only a tiffin room.
Meanwhile, responding to Atishi, Delhi Legislative Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta said, “My attention has been drawn to your press briefing wherein you have made unwarranted statements against the summons issued to Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister, Delhi…you have asserted that there indeed was a ‘phansi ghar’ on the Assembly premises. If that is the case, I would like to request you to ask Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla to submit the proof of the same before the Committee of Privileges in its sitting.”
He also said: “As you are aware, it is for this very purpose that they have been summoned before the Committee. As a responsible member of the Delhi Assembly and the Leader of Opposition, it does not behove you to pass remarks and cast aspersions on a matter which is before the Committee. You should appreciate the difference between a political party and the Assembly and its Committees. The Delhi Assembly and its Committees function independently now. Maybe, it is a new phenomenon to you, as history is witness to the misuse of the Assembly and its Committees.”
Gupta also urged Atishi not to “insult or defame” the Assembly committees “for your narrow political gains”.
