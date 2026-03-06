AAP demands live-streaming of privileges committee proceedings in ‘Phansi Ghar’ row

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, senior party leader and former CM Atishi said, “If the BJP truly has the courage, it should broadcast the entire hearing that would expose that the government is far more focused on abusing Arvind Kejriwal than addressing pressing civic concerns such as electricity, water, roads, schools, and hospitals.”

A day before AAP national president and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Delhi Assembly’s Committee of Privileges in the ‘Phansi Ghar’ case, party leaders on Thursday demanded live-streaming of the proceedings.

“The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly has summoned former Arvind Kejriwal regarding the issue of the gallows. The committee has asked him to clarify whether a British-era gallows existed in the Delhi Assembly or not,” she said, questioning why the issue was being discussed at all.