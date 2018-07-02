AAP Delhi statehood campaign: Ploy to hide failures, says Opposition

During the AAP meet at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Gajendra Yadav) During the AAP meet at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The BJP and the Congress attacked CM Arvind Kejriwal’s signature campaign to push the party’s demand for statehood as a “ploy to hide his failures”. Congress leader PC Chacko Sunday said that Kejriwal has started a mis-information campaign under the guise of full statehood, as he failed to deliver in his three-and-a-half-year tenure.

He said that while the Congress was not against the demand for full statehood, certain issues need to be addressed before this demand can be made. Former Delhi government minister AK Walia said Kejriwal is creating a scene to hide his failure in fulfilling promises.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “CM Kejriwal is insensitive. Today, Delhi’s citizens are demanding water, while he is demanding more power for himself. He wears spectacles through which he sees only things which politically suit him. It is a matter of shame that a CM who used to talk of Jan Andolans, today, sits in AC rooms demanding more power.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App