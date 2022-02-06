AAP to protest in all Delhi wards today, demand action against BJP councillor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will Sunday take out a march in all wards of Delhi demanding action against BJP councillor Manju Khandelwal for giving away land that was earlier used to dump waste to an NGO owned by her husband.

AAP senior leader and MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader is giving land to its members for free using non-governmental organisations as a medium. This is completely unethical, he said.

“All the three leaders of opposition and AAP councillors will raise awareness about the corruption throughout Delhi. The AAP had raised the matter during a North MCD session; forget about action, BJP leaders ran away from the discussion. The AAP will keep protesting against the BJP until action is taken against the accused,” he said.

The land in question was earlier a receptacle or a dhalao used for dumping waste. Dhalaos are large three-walled concrete structures used for the collection of garbage from a locality or market.

Councillor Khandelwal hit back, saying a proposal was passed in the house meeting that the dhalao land, which is no longer being used to dump waste, can be given to NGOs for social welfare works. “Now, I give to any NGO, no one should have any objection. This organisation does social work and had recently done eye camp and helped people during corona,” Khandelwal added.

When asked if her husband heads the NGO she said, “It is not a crime to head that NGO. There are people from the AAP and Congress also in it as office bearers.”

Khandelwal said that as per the clause these lands can be used for social welfare work for five years only.