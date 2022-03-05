scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
AAP’s Delhi MLA injured in Lucknow Expressway mishap

Police said the incident took place when Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, the Delhi Model Town MLA, was travelling to Delhi with his associates after campaigning for the assembly elections. No complaint in connection with the incident has been received, police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 5, 2022 10:04:55 am
Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, the Delhi Model Town MLA. (Twitter/@@akhilesht84)

An Aam Aadmi Party MLA from New Delhi was injured after the car he was travelling in overturned on the Lucknow Expressway in Unnao area of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place when Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, the Delhi Model Town MLA, was travelling to Delhi with his associates after campaigning for the assembly elections. No complaint in connection with the incident has been received, police said.

Though Tripathi sustained head injuries, all the passengers were out of danger, officials said.

“We received information that a car overturned after one of its wheels got damaged. The passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital where they received treatment. No major injuries were reported,” said the circle officer of the area concerned.

Five other people who were travelling with Tripathi sustained minor injuries.

Tripathi, along with his associates, was returning from Gorakhpur after poll campaigning. The incident took place in Behta Mujawar police station area.
The legislator was taken to the Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, for treatment.

