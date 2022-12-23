AAP names Shelly Oberoi, a former DU teacher, for Delhi mayor post

The AAP named Dr Shelly Oberoi as its mayor candidate and Aale Mohammad Iqbal as its deputy mayor candidate for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Friday.

The party also announced names for the standing committee. The names were announced after the party’s Political Affairs Committee met at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home in the morning.

Congratulations n best wishes to AAP candidates @OberoiShelly n @AaleyIqbal for Mayor n Dy Mayor n AAP members Standing Committee members @SarikaSamar, @iRaminderKaur, @MohiniJeenwal n Aamil Malik God bless u all to make our beloved Del clean. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2022

Oberoi, a former assistant professor of Delhi University, is a first-time councillor. She won the election from East Patel Nagar, a BJP stronghold. She holds a PhD in management studies and is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association.

Aale Mohammad Iqbal is the son of AAP leader Shoaib Iqbal.

The mayoral election will be held on January 6, 2023. The members nominated by the lieutenant governor cannot vote during the mayoral polls. Only the elected councillors, 14 MLAs of the Delhi Assembly and MPs representing constituencies that cover wholly or partly the corporation area are eligible to vote.

If the BJP does not oppose, Oberoi will become the first mayor of the reunified MCD.

The new mayor’s tenure will end in April 2023, when mayoral polls will be held again with new candidates.