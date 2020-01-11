AAP launches ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ theme song for assembly poll campaign

The song, composed by music director Vishal Dadlani, was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at the party headquarters. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) The song, composed by music director Vishal Dadlani, was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at the party headquarters. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday launched the audio and video of its official song ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ as part of its campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

The song, composed by music director Vishal Dadlani, was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at the party headquarters here.

Lage Raho Kejriwal… Releasing our campaign song for the upcoming Delhi elections.#LageRahoKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Sm0P21wsDW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2020

“The theme song showcases the sentiments of the people of Delhi about Arvind Kejriwal and also the key achievements of the AAP government in Delhi,” Sisodia said.

He said this song is not only the voice of the people of Delhi, but it is also going to become the theme song of the city over the next five years.

“In the last five years we have worked relentlessly for the people of Delhi. Today, wherever we go in Delhi and meet people, they tell us how happy they are with the clean governance of the AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Sisodia said.

The song has been composed by music director Vishal Dadlani and it will be played at all party rallies and meetings, Sisodia said.

During the last election, Dadlani had composed another song ‘Paanch Saal Kejriwal’ for the party’s campaign.

“We have prepared 20 teams for ‘flash mob’ performances on this song, and hundreds more will be created in the coming days. The teams will perform on the song in all the streets, markets and gatherings,” he said.

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

