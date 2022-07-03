Only AAP can free Delhi from BJP’s garbage mountains, need MCD polls soon: MLA Durgesh Pathak

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appealed to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to conduct the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) immediately and claimed that “only the AAP can bring freedom from the BJP’s garbage mountains.”

AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Saturday said the problem has only worsened with heaps of rubbish welcoming those coming into the city from all sides. “Today, from whichever side one enters Delhi – it could be from Haryana or from Uttar Pradesh – you are welcomed by the BJP’s heaps of trash that are scattered all over the city. All residents of the city are bothered every single day by this,” Pathak said.

He said the MCD has, over the last 15 years, spent crores of rupees on waste management and yet the city is in such a mess right now that the height of these massive landfills has not reduced even by an inch. “These landfills have directly started to affect the quality of life of the people of the city. Every couple of weeks there is news about fire in these landfills. Just recently there was a massive fire that raged on for days,” the MLA pointed out.

The MCD hit back saying it is fully committed to providing excellent civic amenities in its jurisdiction. “The MCD manages three landfill sites in the city which are situated at Bhalaswa, Okhla and Ghazipur. To dispose of the mounds of legacy waste at Bhalaswa, 44 trommel machines are working, processing 9,000 to 10,000 tonnes of waste daily and till date they have processed 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste and have completely flattened one mound of 11 metres. Another mound of 12 metres will be flattened shortly,” said the civic body in a press statement.

Similarly, 26 trommel machines at Okhla landfill site process 7,000 tonnes of waste every day and have processed 17 lakh tonnes of legacy waste till date, it said, adding that the MCD has managed to reduce the height of the mounds by 15 to 30 metres at some locations.

Ten trommel machines are working at the Ghazipur landfill site, processing 4,000 tonnes of waste daily and, so far, the MCD has processed 11 lakh tonnes of legacy waste and managed to reduce the mounds by 12 to 18 metres at some spots, the MCD explained.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is fully committed to flattening these mounds at the three landfill sites and is taking all necessary measures to achieve this goal in the next two to three years, it said.