AAP declares expenditure of Rs 33.80 crore on Gujarat polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spent a total of Rs 33.80 crore on fighting the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2022, according to the party’s expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The party won five seats in the December 2022 elections and secured nearly 13 per cent of the vote share, giving it well over the required 6 per cent needed to be considered a national party. To be a national party, the AAP already made the cut in three states and needed one more, which was completed by its performance in Gujarat.

In its expenditure report submitted to the ECI on February 21 and published by the poll body Tuesday, the party declared total spending of Rs 33,80,95,600 on the Gujarat campaign. While candidates have a spending limit, the ECI does not impose a cap on election expenditure by a party.

Out of the total expenditure, around 21 per cent (Rs 7.14 crore) was on publicity materials, including flags, mufflers, caps, flex boards, and hoardings. Just over 10 per cent of the spending (Rs 3.49 crore) was on the travel of three-star campaigners – AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

The expenditure on the travel and other campaign costs of designated star campaigners is not counted along with the expenditure of the candidate concerned. The party also spent Rs 1.10 crore on electronic and social media advertisements. A total of Rs 2.74 crore was spent on organising public meetings and rallies, including hiring sound systems, drone cameras, catering, and vehicles.

The party also declared spending Rs.1.66 crore on “campaign management and survey expenses”. The party’s candidates received Rs.1.18 crore to spend on campaigning in their constituencies.