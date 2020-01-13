AAP, DDA spar over price of EWS flats

He said DDA decided to charge Rs 19 lakh-Rs 24 lakh for flats later He said DDA decided to charge Rs 19 lakh-Rs 24 lakh for flats later

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Sunday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri had pushed up the cost of flats built under the EWS scheme in the city.

“In 2014, DDA rolled out a flat scheme for the EWS category and promised that flats will be given at the cost of Rs 6.90 lakh. Around 772 people were to be given flats under this scheme. But, with the consent of the BJP-led Centre, DDA secretly increased the flat rate to Rs 19-24 lakh…,” said Singh. He has also written to the CBI and Central Vigilance Commissioner, asking them to take action.

DDA officials said the allegations were wrong and that the price mentioned in the 2014 brochure was”tentative”. Puri said, “They (AAP) are talking unadulterated nonsense. At no stage did this come to the Ministry.”

Singh also alleged that people were given possession of flats after an “intentional” delay even though they were ready in 2014.

“The scheme stated that all those whose annual income would be less than Rs 1 lakh would fall under the EWS category and such people would get flats built in partnership with DLF and DDA from Rs 6.90 lakh — Rs 11 lakh on easy installments. It was clearly written in that leaflet that the flats were ready. Even if allocation of flats took some time, then there would not have been any increase in price,” he said.

He said DDA decided to charge Rs 19 lakh-Rs 24 lakh for flats later: “DDA, under Puri, asked for three times more amount. When people protested against this scam and staged a sit-in at the L-G’s residence, the price was reduced to Rs 15 lakh-Rs19 lakh.”

The DDA in a statement said: “The EWS flats being referred to by AAP MP Sanjay Singh have been built by DLF… Private developers have to build EWS flats mandatorily whenever they develop a housing colony. 50% of EWS flats developed by private developers are transferred to DDA at a price linked with CPWD index. Thereafter, these flats are offered by DDA to eligible beneficiaries. The price charged by DDA is based on actual cost and the formula is approved by the authority. The price indicated in the brochure in 2014 was tentative. Thereafter, detailed calculation was done in 2019 and the cost worked out was communicated to beneficiaries. Thereafter, on request of beneficiaries, DDA decided not to charge interest and price was reduced… Most beneficiaries have taken the flats.”

