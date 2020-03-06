Delhi violence: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain sent in police custody for seven days

The police brings Tahir Hussain to Delhi’s Karkardoom Court. (ANI photo) The police brings Tahir Hussain to Delhi’s Karkardoom Court. (ANI photo)

A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in seven-day police custody, a day after he was arrested in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, which has claimed lives of 53 people so far.

Hussain has been named in the FIR registered in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s killing during the riots, while evidence was still being collected in the case, the police sources said. Sharma’s body was found in a drain in northeast Delhi on February 26, a day after he went missing.

The Delhi Police before the Duty Magistrate Rakesh Kumar said Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required to unearth larger conspiracy. He was produced before the duty magistrate amid tight security late in the evening.

On Wednesday, Hussain had filed an anticipatory bail application and it was to be heard Thursday at the Karkardooma court. However, Hussain offered to surrender before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at the Rouse Avenue courts complex, given the large gathering of lawyers inside the court room.

He was arrested around 3 pm by the Delhi Police Crime Branch after his application to surrender was dismissed by the court.

“I am a victim of the riots. I had to run to save myself and my family. Senior police officers can testify to this. I should not be framed because of a political conspiracy. I request that I am not targetted because I am a Muslim and my name is Tahir Hussain,” he said prior to his arrest.

