AAP councillor joins probe in anti-PM posters case

One of the posters that was put up in Dwarka that has now been removed.

An Aam Aadmi Party councillor was summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with the case of pasting posters with comments critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Covid vaccination drive.

The councillor’s name cropped up during questioning of two men who were arrested from Dwarka’s Dabri area for allegedly putting up the posters. The accused, Mohd Sohail (26) and Mohd Akthar (24) said they had been hired for Rs 300 by the owner of a printing press.

A notice under 160 of CrPC, sent on May 16 to AAP’s Sitapuri councillor Praveen Kumar stated, “You are hereby requested to join the investigation of case FIR no, 314/21, dated May 13, under Sections 3 DPDP Act, on May 17 before the investigation officer as you are well acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case. In case you remain failing necessary, legal action may be taken against you as per provision of law.”

Police said Kumar has joined the investigation and they are trying to ascertain who was behind the posters.

The AAP had said posters critical of the Prime Minister were put up at its behest across the capital, and police so far made arrest of twenty-seven people, including two AAP workers, and lodged 25 FIRs registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and those under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Epidemic Act.

Delhi Police Spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said in the South district, similar posters were found pasted in JJ Colony Khanpur on May 13. “During the investigation, we zeroed in on two AAP workers, Santosh Kumar (41) and Mayank (42), using CCTV footage. From their interrogation, we found that one Sanjay Chaudhary, former AAP councillor candidate, was behind these posters.” Police also arrested four men from East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri and they too, during questioning, claimed an AAP councillor had given them the work, said police.