AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in CBI’s excise policy case

A Delhi trial court has discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the CBI’s excise policy case. (Express Photo)

A Delhi trial court Friday discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The case arose out of a report submitted in July 2022 by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The report said “arbitrary and unilateral decisions” taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in “financial losses to the exchequer” estimated at more than Rs 580 crore. It alleged that “kickbacks… received by the AAP Delhi government and AAP leaders” from owners and operators of alcohol businesses for preferential treatment such as discounts and extensions in licence fee, waiver on penalties and relief due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, etc. were used to “influence” the Assembly elections held in Punjab and Goa in early 2022.