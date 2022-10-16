AAP says CBI will arrest Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tomorrow, links it to Gujarat polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Sunday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. Sisodia tweeted earlier in the day that he had been summoned by the central agency at 11 am on Monday.

“CBI raided my house for 14 hours. My bank locker was searched, they did not find anything. They did not find anything in my village either. Now they have called me to the CBI headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and cooperate fully. Satyamev Jayate,” he tweeted.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Sisodia will be arrested on Monday itself and linked the move to the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

“The deputy CM has been called and he will be arrested by the Centre’s CBI tomorrow. It was being said that in Delhi, the excise scam was worth Rs 10,000 crore, that Manish Sisodia ji earned Rs 10,000 crore in this scam. At least 500 locations have been raided by CBI and ED. Manish Ji’s house was raided by the CBI for 14 hours. He was questioned morning till night. Did they find money, property papers, benami property? Did they find anything in his bank locker, his village, or in the 500 locations? Tomorrow, when Manish ji will be arrested, it will not be about the excise policy, but about Gujarat polls,” Bharadwaj said.

The AAP has launched a hectic poll campaign in Gujarat, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia visiting and campaigning in the state regularly over the past two months. Sisodia recently went to Gujarat for a six-day campaign.

“People of Gujarat want change, the BJP and AAP are in direct competition there. The BJP is worried and it is showing. In the coming one month, they want all of Sisodia ji’s programmes in the state to be stopped. But if the Centre and the BJP think our party will become weak if you arrest our leaders, you are wrong. Time will show that the AAP will grow stronger. Why Manish ji is being arrested is clear and the people of Gujarat know… It is the same modus operandi they use. They have used it against other leaders as well… Orders to arrest him have been given and he will be arrested,” Bharadwaj said.