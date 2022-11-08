AAP campaign idea for MCD polls: Koode par jansamvad

Gearing up for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its poll campaign, ‘Koode par Jansamvad (Public Dialogue on Garbage)’, on Monday. Under this, the party will conduct public discussions on the garbage “mismanagement” issue across all 13,682 poll booths from November 8 to 20.

Launching its poll campaign, senior leader and state convenor Gopal Rai announced that AAP’s key agenda for the civic polls will be “BJP’s garbage mismanagement”. He said party spokespersons will start the Jansamvad across every booth and more than 600 spokespersons have been trained to interact with people.

Rai said, “The much-anticipated MCD election announcement has brought about a wave of joy among Delhiites as they finally have a chance to bring the Kejriwal model to the MCD too. People are happy that despite all the conspiracies of the BJP, they were dragged to a point where they had to get the elections announced. If we analyse work done by the BJP in the last few years, we can ascertain that it is completely directionless…”

During its campaign, the AAP will conduct about 1,000 public meetings at all booths and will deploy four workers in each booth. “During this meeting, it will ask five questions to the public — do you often see garbage piled up in gali-mohallas and do you face problems because of it? Does the garbage ever get cleaned up? Do you see garbage all across the city? Have you seen the three garbage mountains of BJP, have you thought about the condition of residents there? Do you know that the BJP is planning to develop such landfills in every Vidhan Sabha? Who will clean this mountain, BJP or Kejriwal?” said AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.

Rai added that the BJP national president (J P Nadda) came to Ramlila Maidan but he could not show a single achievement of the party in the MCD despite it ruling the corporation for the last 15 years. “First, in May the BJP deferred the civic polls in the name of reunification, spreading lies of corruption in the excise policy but failed. And when none of its conspiracies worked, the BJP is piggybacking on the country’s biggest thug Sukesh Chandrasekhar to win the elections and is even making him its star campaigner for the MCD poll,” Rai alleged.

He further attacked the BJP for doing “hollow publicity”. “They are completely hopeless or helpless today that their national leaders and local workers get rattled if someone raises the issue of garbage. It is answerable to every resident of Delhi for turning the city into a dump yard. This election will be fought on the issue of garbage. The public must decide whether an incompetent BJP is fit to manage the ever-rising landfills or will the world-class Kejriwal model clean it all up,” he said.