AAP, BJP trade charges as Delhi poll dates announced

Hours after the schedule for the Delhi Assembly polls was announced on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought to compare work done by the municipal corporations, Delhi Police and Delhi Development Authority — all three are governed by BJP — with AAP’s five-year tenure. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, said Delhi will reject those who “misled” them for five years.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said: “In a way, there are two models in Delhi – that of the BJP which runs MCDs, police and DDA and the other is that of AAP which works on education, health, water, power and other things… The people of Delhi don’t want Delhi to go the way MCDs have.”

BJP has been in power in the MCDs for over 12 years.

After polls dates were announced, Shah tweeted: “I’m sure the people of Delhi will defeat those who misled them for five years and made empty promises. They will choose a government that will fulfil Delhi’s ambitions under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.”

While AAP’s CM candidate is Kejriwal, the BJP has not declared a candidate yet. According to sources, it is not expected to either. On Sunday, Shah had said the Delhi BJP will contest polls under the leadership of PM Modi.

Kejriwal Monday said he failed to understand how this would happen: “I don’t understand it. Will he (the PM) step down and contest polls from Delhi? I have been trying but have failed to understand how this will work.”

Recently, AAP put up posters near the BJP’s national headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, with a tongue-in-cheek message, wishing the “seven BJP contenders for the post of CM” a happy new year. This included Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Hardeep Puri, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, MPs Gautam Gambhir and Parvesh Verma and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

For AAP, the key areas for the polls are power, water, health and education. Making a pitch for the work done in these areas, Kejriwal said: “I tell the people of Delhi, vote for AAP only if you think we have worked for you.”

“One needs courage to say this after being in power for five years. We will take our message to people. We will go to their houses. We have worked for people irrespective of the party they support or belong to,” he added.

Maintaining that he wants to focus on work and run a positive campaign, Kejriwal said that any criticism from the BJP will also be looked into when the party manifesto is prepared.

“I heard Amit Shah ji’s speech yesterday and thought I will be open to criticism of our work, but he only abused me. We can’t do that, we don’t know-how. We want to run a positive campaign based on work,” he said.

Shah, who inaugurated work on a cycle track in the city Monday, said AAP had only duped people. “For the past 60 months, the AAP government only made promises; for the last three months, it spent money meant for development on ads and announcements.

