On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi government schools

Spokespersons of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got into an argument outside a Delhi government school in Chirag Enclave on Wednesday afternoon over the condition of government schools in the city.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had invited BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia to visit schools in the city after the latter made allegations that claims of AAP improving schools and opening new ones were false.

BJP, over the past few days, has alleged that new rooms built in schools were done at a cost higher than expected and without following tendering procedures.

In a video tweeted by Bharadwaj, Bhatia can be seen getting into his car, while the former asked him to wait and visit more schools. He then says that Bhatia had “run away”.

बार-बार रुकने का आग्रह करने पर भी @gauravbh स्कूल के अंदर नहीं गए और भाग गए। उनको कहा कि अभी तो 498 स्कूल और देखने हैं चलिए, मगर वे नहीं माने और भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/WFhOxOzgTF — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 31, 2022

Bhatia, however, tweeted another video, saying that Bharadwaj took him to a school constructed in the 1960s and then to one that was under construction.

#2

भाग केजरीवाल भाग 🤣

यह दूसरा स्कूल था जहां आप के प्रवक्ता ले कर गए वादा 500 स्कूल बनाने का था पहला पुराना स्कूल आप सरकार द्वारा नहीं बनवाया गया है दूसरा स्कूल आप प्रवक्ता खुद मान रहे हैं अभी बन रहा है 500 की सूची बार बार माँगने पर भी नहीं दी

खुद देखिए #AAPNahinPaap pic.twitter.com/9wWY6mGMku — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 31, 2022

Bhatia also said that despite asking repeatedly, Bharadwaj did not share the list of 500 schools built by the AAP government over the past few years.

According to officials, the AAP government has added new academic blocks in schools, and around 8,000 rooms, which are equivalent to new schools as more students can get admission in existing schools now. New schools have also been constructed, officials said.

BJP and AAP have been sparring over the Delhi government’s claims of improving the standards of schools and education in the city since it came to power. Its main election and development plank, AAP has been campaigning in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, promising to bring school education up to the standard of that in Delhi.