Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi government schools

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had invited BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia to visit government schools in Delhi after the latter alleged that AAP claims of improving schools and opening new ones were false.

In a video tweeted by Bharadwaj, Bhatia can be seen getting into his car, while the former asked him to wait and visit more schools. He then says that Bhatia had “run away”. (Twitter/@Saurabh_MLAgk)

Spokespersons of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got into an argument outside a Delhi government school in Chirag Enclave on Wednesday afternoon over the condition of government schools in the city.

BJP, over the past few days, has alleged that new rooms built in schools were done at a cost higher than expected and without following tendering procedures.

Bhatia, however, tweeted another video, saying that Bharadwaj took him to a school constructed in the 1960s and then to one that was under construction.

Bhatia also said that despite asking repeatedly, Bharadwaj did not share the list of 500 schools built by the AAP government over the past few years.

According to officials, the AAP government has added new academic blocks in schools, and around 8,000 rooms, which are equivalent to new schools as more students can get admission in existing schools now. New schools have also been constructed, officials said.

BJP and AAP have been sparring over the Delhi government’s claims of improving the standards of schools and education in the city since it came to power. Its main election and development plank, AAP has been campaigning in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, promising to bring school education up to the standard of that in Delhi.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:19:54 pm
