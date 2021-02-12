AAP, BJP spar over office space at DDU Marg

It will be sent to the Government of India for notification,

A day after DDA changed the land use at DDU Marg for construction of BJP’s state headquarters, AAP alleged that the land was meant for construction of a nursery school. “Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg is in Central Delhi — an area with one of the highest land prices. Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, has sanctioned more than 2 acres of land to the BJP for just Rs 2 crore to build its state party office,” claimed AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The BJP accused AAP of “spreading false propaganda”. “It is government policy that all political parties should be allotted land in Delhi and, accordingly, the state BJP had applied for land for its office in 2001. The party then moved the Delhi High Court for the same. Thereafter, on May 12, 2010, land was allotted to us,” said Kuldeep Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary.

Chahal said AAP describing the plot as two acres (over 8,000 sqm), “even though it is only 809 sqm”, is wrong. He further said the amount deposited in 2001 for the land at the then prevailing rates is now being shown as a reduced rate, “which is a lie”.

DDA vice-chairperson Anurag Jain had said that after addressing all objections, land use for the particular plot had been changed from nursery to public and semi-public. It will be sent to the Government of India for notification.