Delhi: AAP, BJP spar over land given by councillor to NGO

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday alleged that the BJP councillor from Sawan Park gave land, that was earlier used to dump waste, to an NGO owned by her husband.

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak claimed, “The North MCD gave a land parcel in Ashok Vihar’s Keshavpuram zone to an NGO owned by one Rajendra Kumar. The NGO’s name is ‘Panchvati Social Welfare Society’. The most important fact is that this ward’s councillor is BJP’s Manju Khandelwal. And, Rajendra Kumar, the one who received this land, is her husband.”

He claimed land in Delhi is “being besieged” in this manner. “BJP leaders are working overtime to transfer historical lands in their name. This is a criminal activity and action should be taken against these people,” he said.

The land in question was earlier a dhalao used for dumping waste.

Councillor Khandelwal hit back saying that a proposal was passed in the House meeting that unused dhalao land can be given to NGOs. “Now if I give it to any NGO, no one should have any objection. This organisation does social work and had recently held an eye camp and helped people during Covid.”

When asked if her husband heads the NGO, she said, “It is not a crime to head that NGO, people from AAP and Congress are also office bearers there.” She said as per the MCD rules, such land can be used for social welfare work for five years only.

Pathak said, “BJP’s top leadership must answer as to what is happening in the MCD.”

The AAP and BJP have been engaged in a constant war of words for the past year. The AAP has been alleging corruption in the functioning of the civic bodies while BJP has been accusing the same in the Delhi Jal Board.