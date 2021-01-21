AAP, BJP spar over funds for councillors

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Bharadwaj of "cooking up stories" against the corporation.

The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday claimed that the South MCD has raised councillor funds from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore — a charge rejected by the BJP, which rules the corporation.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the councillor fund has allegedly been raised keeping the BJP’s “imminent defeat in the next MCD polls in mind”. “The AAP believes this increase in the fund happened because for the BJP this is the last chance to loot the MCD,” Bharadwaj said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Bharadwaj of “cooking up stories” against the corporation. “Since AAP MLAs are looting public money available to them in the form of MLALAD, they think BJP councillors are like their legislators,” Kapoor said.

The South MCD said in a statement that funds available under special quota will be made available to certain functionaries like the standing committee chairperson and leader of the House for carrying out developmental work.