AAP, BJP spar as Manoj Tiwari lands up for ‘inspection’ at water treatment plant

A war of words ensued between BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain over a recently inaugurated underground water reservoir (UGR) at Sonia Vihar.

Jain tweeted Tuesday evening that Tiwari had forcibly entered the premises of the Sonia Vihar UGR with 300 to 400 people, and was creating a ruckus. “If water supply is affected in Delhi, the BJP is responsible,” he tweeted, tagging the Delhi Police’s Twitter account and asking police to take cognizance of it.

Meanwhile, Tiwari, who represents the Northeast Delhi constituency, responded to the minister’s tweet calling it “fake news”. “During the period of the AMRUT scheme, the underground reservoir built using the central government’s funds is providing drinking water 24 hours to lakhs of people… AAP ministers only came to get selfies taken once,” he tweeted.

A senior police officer said Tiwari along with Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta had arrived with some of their supporters to “inspect” the UGR at Sonia Vihar water treatment plant.

“They eventually left from there and went to Sonia Vihar for a Yamuna aarti event,” the officer said. In a video posted by Tiwari, he, Gupta and the others are seen standing near a board that says that the UGR was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Gupta claims in the video: “Rs 89 crore was spent on making the reservoir and laying pipelines from it. But a board outside states that it was started by the CM. The Prime Minister’s name is not there anywhere. Money has been given by him… effort was put in by MP Manoj Tiwari and MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht and Ajay Mahawar. But the name is of Kejriwal. To show this reality, we came here today.”

Delhi Jal Board sources said there was no disruption in the water supply. The UGR and booster pumping station at Sonia Vihar was inaugurated in March by Jain.

In 2018, Tiwari had claimed credit for restarting the construction of the Signature Bridge. He had then reached the venue of the inauguration of the bridge and a scuffle ensued between BJP and AAP workers.