AAP, BJP protest over MCD row

The political tug of war between the AAP and the BJP over the third adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House spilled onto the streets Tuesday. Both parties staged protests outside each other’s office over the election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor among others being stalled yet again.

The BJP’s protest was followed by another demonstration near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding government salaries for the city’s priests.

“During the mayor’s election AAP has resorted to hooliganism and their goons are doing the work of subverting constitutional norms inside the house,” Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that it was at the behest of the CM that his party’s councillors created the ruckus as soon as they entered the House.

“Even the BJP’s women councillors were beaten up and abused. Kejriwal’s habit of misleading the people of Delhi has become old and now the public has understood what detours Kejriwal is taking to destroy Delhi,” Bidhuri alleged.

Meanwhile, the AAP gheraoed the BJP headquarters accusing it of “constant obstructions“ in the internal MCD elections and demanded that these be held immediately “under a free and fair system” without BJP leaders trying to “manipulate it.”

“BJP’s MCD presiding officer must be tried for contempt of court; the officer willfully lied in the house by claiming to have a High Court order regarding voting in the elections,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the AAP had a higher vote count than BJP, which is why the BJP was ”trying to avoid” the election.

Bhardwaj added that the AAP had shared with the Supreme Court details of how the BJP’s central government had tried to form its own government within the MCD “through unfair means and hooliganism” terming the party’s conduct “illegal and unconstitutional”.

“We have all of the video evidence from yesterday, in which it can be seen how the BJP councillors began making ruckus in the house, engaging in hooliganism, and raising slogans, while AAP councillors sat quietly,” Bharadwaj said.

“So the BJP indulges in hooliganism, shouts slogans there, as well as their temporary mayor adjourns the house. This means that the whole conspiracy was already decided,” Bharadwaj added. “The MCD budget is Rs 16,000 crores per year; multiply that by 15 years to determine the extent of BJP’s corruption. We are prepared for a long-term struggle but will not allow the BJP to murder democracy; ready to face lathicharges and water cannons but won’t stop this fight,” Pathak said.