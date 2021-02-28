AAP, BJP, Cong meet murdered girl’s kin

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary Saturday met the family members of a nine-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and killed earlier this week, at Khichdipur on Saturday. The area comes under the Kalyanpuri ward, which, along with four MCD wards, will see bypolls on Sunday.

Heavy security arrangements were in place near the girl’s house following a protest by local residents during a BJP roadshow on Friday. The victim’s aunt said: “We had filed a complaint on the day of the incident… but police took two-three days to take action. That is why people in the area are angry with police.”

BJP’s Adesh Gupta, after meeting the family, said he has spoken to local police to ensure their safety and security. BJP’s Adesh Gupta, after meeting the family, said he has spoken to local police to ensure their safety and security.

The girl was kidnapped on February 23 by a neighbour, identified by police as a cab driver, who wanted to extort money from her parents. Police have arrested four people in connection with the crime.

BJP’s Gupta, after meeting the family, said he has spoken to local police to ensure their safety and security: “We will ensure the child’s murderer is tried in the fast track court.”

Later, Sisodia reached the victim’s house. He tweeted, “Pained with the murder of girl at Delhi’s Khichdipur. Met the family and assured that the case would be fast tracked. (We) will hire big lawyers and ensure death sentence for the killer.”

Chaudhary said, “The family has disputed the police version that the girl was ‘kidnapped’ for ransom as they are too poor to pay any money.”

The girl’s father works as a helper in an incense stick company while her mother is a house wife. The couple have four daughters, including the victim.

Police, meanwhile, denied any delay in taking action.

“On the intervening night of February 23-24, a missing person report was received… Immediately, an FIR under IPC Section 363 was lodged. Multiple teams, including Special Staff and MATS of East District, were pressed into action. In the shortest possible time, identities of suspects were established using technical and manual surveillance and extensive raids were conducted at various places in Delhi, UP. Sustained efforts led to the arrests of four accused persons — Tarun (22), Naresh (34), Johnnu (34) and Kailash (35),” said DCP (East) Deepak Yadav.

“Owing to the sensitivity of the matter, an SIT headed by Additional DCP, East District, has been constituted to ensure speedy and professional investigation in this matter,” said DCP Yadav.