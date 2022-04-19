AAP, BJP accuse each other of having links with accused

Delhi BJP leaders Monday alleged that the key accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, Mohd Ansar, has links with the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP hit back, saying he must be linked to the BJP as “it knows the inside story”.

“The mastermind of the attack… Ansar, has been found to be an AAP worker. There is evidence of this in the form of photos. Tahir Hussain, who was the mastermind of the 2020 Delhi riots, was also an AAP councillor. Is AAP running a riots factory?” alleged BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Reacting to the claim, AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain said: “I think he must be linked to the BJP since it knows the inside story.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote to the CM saying, “People want a reply from the AAP leadership over the involvement of a youth, apparently an AAP worker…” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj shot back, “No such incident took place anywhere in the shobha yatra taken out by the Aam Aadmi Party. It is clear from this that BJP is getting riots done.”