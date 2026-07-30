AAP attacks BJP over Laxmi Yojana, says govt wants to exclude most women in Capital
Hitting out at the government which announced that women with three children are not eligible, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said it was confusing for the Hindus as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked them to have many children.
The AAP on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Delhi government’s monthly financial assistance scheme for women, alleging that the eligibility criteria have been laid out in a way that would exclude most women in the Capital.
Hitting out at the government which announced that women with three children are not eligible, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said it was confusing for the Hindus as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked them to have many children.
“Mohan Bhagwat is saying that every Hindu should have as many children as possible and Rekha Gupta is saying that if you have more than three children, you will not get the benefit under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojna,” read a post by Kejriwal on X.
“The helpless Hindus are confused. Rekha ji and Bhagwat ji should tell the Hindus what exactly they should do,” he said. Bhagwat, at an event in Lucknow in February, had expressed concern over “a declining Hindu population”, suggesting that Hindu families should consider having at least three children.
AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, meanwhile, told The Indian Express: “The government is just trying to exclude as many people as possible who can benefit from the scheme.”
“They have excluded women who have more than three children … Then you will have to show proof that you have lived here for more than 10 years, which will exclude migrant labourers. So they are trying to exclude everyone who needs the money the most,” he said.
The government had on Tuesday cleared the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana which will provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to women from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). However, unlike similar schemes rolled out by several states, a detailed set of eligibility criteria for beneficiaries were also announced.
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Women already receiving benefits under any other financial assistance scheme or pension, government employees, women with more than three living children, women from families with annual electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units, those from families with a member employed by the government, women who own a four-wheeler, those who pay income tax or GST, and ones with a criminal record are ineligible.
The government, however, had said that around 17 lakh women will benefit from the scheme.
“This government’s image is bad… which is why they had to implement this policy, but they are just doing it to check the box, like a formality,” Bharadwaj claimed.
“Before the Delhi elections, all of them — the Prime Minister, the BJP national president, the party spokespersons and leaders — claimed that every woman in Delhi would get Rs 2,500 per month. But what is the BJP doing now? I do not believe they want to give it to anyone at all; their intentions are so bad,” he said at a press conference.
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“They said women aged between 21 and 60 are eligible and the money will be given to only one woman per family. During elections, you ask for votes from everyone. But when it comes to giving money, you will give to only one,” Bharadwaj said.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More