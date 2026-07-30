AAP attacks BJP over Laxmi Yojana, says govt wants to exclude most women in Capital

The AAP on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Delhi government’s monthly financial assistance scheme for women, alleging that the eligibility criteria have been laid out in a way that would exclude most women in the Capital.

Hitting out at the government which announced that women with three children are not eligible, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said it was confusing for the Hindus as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked them to have many children.

“Mohan Bhagwat is saying that every Hindu should have as many children as possible and Rekha Gupta is saying that if you have more than three children, you will not get the benefit under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojna,” read a post by Kejriwal on X.