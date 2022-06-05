AAP’s Atishi accuses L-G of interference again: ‘Conspiracy to derail democracy’

Hitting out at new L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena for not informing the Chief Minister of a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) meeting for the second time, the AAP-led Delhi government called it a “conspiracy to derail democracy”.

AAP MLA Atishi said, “The L-G is continuously making a mockery out of Delhi’s constitutional arrangement… (and) is acting like a dummy of the BJP’s central government… The Lieutenant Governor (has) the powers to formulate policy on only three matters — land, law and order, and police. For matters such as electricity, water supply, schools, hospitals, and to work for their betterment, the people of Delhi have elected the Aam Aadmi Party and CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

The L-G on Saturday summoned officials from the DJB and also inspected two sites — Pappankalan sewage treatment plant and Dhansa regulator.

“On May 30, new L-G Saxena called a meeting of Jal Board officers. Two days after that, AAP raised questions on the legitimacy of the meeting. At that point, we thought the L-G was newly elected and perhaps was not aware about the constitutional provisions for the NCT of Delhi,” said Atishi.

She added that other than the three domains that are under the L-G, the MCD could also be considered to be under him as it comes under the central government. She accused the L-G of neglecting matters under him such as cleanliness of the city which is the responsibility of the MCD, providing affordable housing by DDA, and maintaining the law and order situation.

“Delhi’s law and order situation is in shambles since the new L-G took oath; there have been dozens of shameful incidents like sexual harassment on the Metro, and rape…,” Atishi said.

She added that if the L-G goes beyond his assigned role from now on, “we will look upon it as a conspiracy to go against the elected government”.

Reacting to the statements, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said “repeated diatribes of AAP leaders over inspection visits of the new L-G clearly shows the AAP government is fearing exposure of its failures”.

Meanwhile, the L-G office in a statement said Saxena inspected Najafgarh drain during the day. “The L-G said a meeting will be convened in the next week with the Chief Minister and ministers and officers concerned to chalk out a concrete and time-bound plan of action… towards developing the Najafgarh drain…,” it said.