AAP’s Atishi ‘reminds’ Delhi L-G V K Saxena: Water, power, education, health under elected govt

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi hit out at Delhi’s newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena and alleged that he was infringing on the elected government’s rights to govern.

“The new L-G called a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials on Monday and has issued certain directions and orders to them. Since he has been appointed recently and may not know Delhi and its governance structure well. I want to inform him that under the Constitutional position of Delhi L-G has been given three areas – land, law and order and police. This has been made clear in the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench judgment as well,” she said.

The AAP government in Delhi has been at loggerheads with the L-G since the party came to power with a full majority in 2015, with a series of conflicts seen between the office of the L-G and cabinet ministers over the years.

In 2021, an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act was passed, which made the L-G the operative head of the Delhi government, with all files and decisions requiring his assent and advice. The three areas—land, law and order and police—however, still remain exclusively under the L-G’s control.

Atishi also pointed to the recent amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, which led to its reunification, could be interpreted to mean that the MCD also comes under the L-G’s control, but areas such as power, health, water and education remain under the control of the elected government.