Friday, July 22, 2022

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questions why Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is not letting” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal go to Singapore to attend a summit despite an invitation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 1:58:45 pm
saurabh bharadwaj"The whole world is laughing at us that a Prime Minister is not letting the chief minister go for a foreign visit despite an invitation,” AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “blocking” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore for a summit, and said his “insecurity” was hampering the country’s image.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena had on Thursday written to Kejriwal “advising” him not to go for the World Cities Summit to be held in Singapore, stating that it was a conference of mayors and that all the subjects covered did not fall under the purview of the Delhi government.

However, Kejriwal has rejected the advice and written to the Ministry of External Affairs for clearance.

Explained |How Chief Ministers’ foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

“Suppose during (US) President (Donald) Trump’s term, the governor of Washington or Texas is called by the Indian government for the good work done in these states, to talk about how it was done, and Trump stops them saying they can’t go; someone else can go in their place. He would have been criticised in India and all over the world that a President, a leader of the nation, is stopping political leaders of a state, saying that they will not go, he will go,” Bharadwaj said at a press conference Friday.

“Because of this, India’s image is being hampered. The whole world is laughing at us that a Prime Minister is not letting the chief minister go for a foreign visit despite an invitation,” he said, adding that Arvind Kejriwal was not going on a leisure trip, holiday or vacation.

“If you see Arvind Kejriwal’s record, he has hardly ever been on a foreign visit. On the other hand is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hardly ever present in the country. It is because of the scare of Covid that he has had to stay back for a while, otherwise he would always be outside the country. It is a perplexing situation and because of this move by the PM, India’s head is hanging in shame in front of the entire world,” he said.

