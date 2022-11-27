scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal thinks he owns Delhi, says Haryana CM Khattar

Speaking at a public rally on Saturday, M L Khattar said that unlike AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, PM Narendra Modi thinks of himself as “a servant of the nation”.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Images: Facebook)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal thinks he owns Delhi, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi who thinks of himself as a “servant”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a public rally in the national Capital Saturday.

Along with several other BJP leaders and chief ministers, Khattar has been holding public meetings across the city ahead of the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on December 4. “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thinks of himself as the owner of Delhi, unlike our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thinks of himself as a servant of this nation,” he said.

Khattar addressed rallies in Krishna Nagar, Shahdara and Rajinder Nagar on Saturday.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia too hit out at Kejriwal, saying that he was not able to see the ground reality in Delhi. “Arvind Kejriwal has got political cataract and that is why he is unable to see the trend of the people of Delhi leaning towards the BJP, nor is he ready to hear the voice of the people,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot
More from Delhi

The polls are crucial for the AAP as it is yet to come to power in the MCD, despite forming the government in Delhi thrice (2013, 2015 and 2020). The BJP has ruled the MCD since 2007 and is currently facing heavy anti-incumbency. The results of the MCD polls will be declared on December 7.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 12:27:13 pm
Next Story

Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives auto to survive

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close