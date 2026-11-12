AAP chief Kejriwal, daughter get death threats from ‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ gang

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter Harshita Kejriwal allegedly received death threats from a person claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who demanded Rs 7 crore to spare their lives.
Jarnail Singh, the AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar in Delhi, filed a complaint with the Punjab Police, following which an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in SAS Nagar (Mohali).
According to the complaint filed, the caller called him on November 6 and also sent a threat message on his personal WhatsApp number. The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked him to convey to Kejriwal that Rs 7 crore should be paid, failing which the AAP leader and his daughter would be killed.
Singh, in his complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar, said the threat was a serious security concern, given Kejriwal’s position as a prominent national political leader. He alleged that the unidentified caller had used his position as an elected representative to convey the extortion demand and death threats to the AAP convenor and his family.
Inspector Sunil Kumar has been assigned the investigation, with technical investigation underway, according to the FIR.
In his complaint, Singh sought a detailed investigation, including examination of call detail records, IP logs, and the location of the device used to send the threats, to identify and arrest those involved. He also requested coordination with law enforcement and security agencies to ensure protection for the targeted individuals.