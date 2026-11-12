AAP chief Kejriwal, daughter get death threats from ‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ gang

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter Harshita Kejriwal allegedly received death threats from a person claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who demanded Rs 7 crore to spare their lives.

Jarnail Singh, the AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar in Delhi, filed a complaint with the Punjab Police, following which an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in SAS Nagar (Mohali).

According to the complaint filed, the caller called him on November 6 and also sent a threat message on his personal WhatsApp number. The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked him to convey to Kejriwal that Rs 7 crore should be paid, failing which the AAP leader and his daughter would be killed.