AAP appoints Sanjay Singh in-charge for Delhi assembly polls, Pankaj Gupta is campaign director

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday appointed party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as the election in-charge while party national secretary Pankaj Gupta as campaign director for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The meeting was chaired by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertising

In a statement, the AAP said the appointments are a part of its election strategy as dates for the Delhi elections are likely to be announced along with Jharkhand soon. It also said, “The AAP will contest the Delhi Assembly polls on the basis of the historic performance by its elected government, which has changed the face of the national capital and has ensured all-round development.”

AAP also said its volunteers will take the work of the Delhi government in health, education, electricity and water sectors to every household of the city in the run-up to the elections.

“The Delhi government’s decision to provide 200 units of electricity free every month, installation of CCTVs across Delhi, 20 K litres of water free every month per household having metered connections, the opening of mohalla clinics across Delhi are some of the key decisions to be highlighted. AAP is confident of repeating its 2015 performance in the Delhi elections,” the statement read.