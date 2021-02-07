AAP announces candidates for bypolls to five MCD seats

AAP Saturday declared its candidates for the upcoming MCD bypolls on five seats to be held on February 28.

The candidates are: Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E,;Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E; Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E; Ramchandra from Rohini C32N; and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N.

“All these leaders have worked for the people of Delhi in their areas. To honour their contribution in taking forward the development work and pro-people policies of the Arvind Kejriwal government, the Aam Aadmi Party has selected these candidates,” the party said in a statement.

“Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) is a senior AAP leader from Kondli. He has done remarkable work in the time of Covid pandemic. He cooked food for the poor, distributed food to labourers and slum dwellers,” it said.

Vijay Kumar who will contest from Trilokpuri has been the secretary of the All India Safai Mazdoor Union and Dr B R Ambedkar Janmahotsav Committee. “Vijay has been the vice-president of the MCD sanitation workers’ union. He also runs animal shelters in Trilokpuri. He has been involved in providing education to poor people of the area,” the party said.

Congress has also declared its candidates — Dharampal Maurya from Kalyanpuri ward, Bal Kishan from Trilokpuri, Zubair Ahamad from Chauhan Bangar, Memwati Barwala from Rohini and Mamta from Shalimar Bagh North.