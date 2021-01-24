AAP and BJP spar over money owed to MCDs

Bharadwaj said ever since Adesh Gupta became the Delhi BJP chief, the party has maintained that AAP needs to give money to the MCDs.

The AAP Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which comes under the Centre, owed the MCDs over Rs 2,000 crore.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed government data showed that the DDA owed North MCD Rs 857 crore and Rs 535 to South MCD until March 31, 2018, and said this works out to be Rs 2,000 crore now. Both corporations are governed by the BJP.

Bharadwaj said ever since Adesh Gupta became the Delhi BJP chief, the party has maintained that AAP needs to give money to the MCDs. The AAP demanded that the BJP should immediately disclose why they have not taken any initiative to get this money from the DDA, since both are under the BJP.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said there is “no doubt” that several government bodies including DJB, Delhi Transport Corporation, discoms and DDA owe money to the MCDs, “but that does not absolve the Delhi government from its responsibilities to pay statutory constitutional funds to MCDs”. “MCDs are trying to retrieve, but I request Bharadwaj to make a positive contribution by asking the Delhi government to release stalled funds and get DJB, DTC and discoms to immediately pay their dues,” Kapoor said.