AAP alleges trommel machine scam in MCD

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the MCD’s audit department has raised several discrepancies in the ongoing exercise to shorten the height of Bhalswa landfill using trommel machines — including not following scientific methods in purchase, causing excess expenditure, and discrepancies in the record of measurement of waste generated.

Several trommels are processing the legacy waste at the Bhalswa dumpsite, from where over 7,10,900 metric tonnes had been processed, the North MCD had earlier said.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP-ruled MCD would pay a monthly rent of Rs 18.36 lakh for trommel machines, which can be bought for Rs 17.70 lakh. The MCDs are yet to pay a rent of Rs 26 crore in the last 1.5 years for trommel machines that could have been bought for Rs 4 crore, he alleged.

Quoting a purported MCD audit report, he said the price of these trommel machines in the market is Rs 17.70 lakh. “But the MCD has taken these machines on rent for Rs 6.30 lakh rupees per month. That means within three months the rent of these machines surpasses the actual price of these machines.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “What the AAP calls the rent of trommel machines is actually its operation cost. North MCD does not hire these machines. We had earlier too said it has taken trommels on maintenance contract.