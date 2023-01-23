AAP accuses Delhi BJP leaders of ‘amassing disproportionate assets’

The AAP Sunday accused former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets in the form of properties while he was the mayor of the erstwhile North MCD. Gupta called the allegations “false and politically motivated”.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak demanded that BJP cancel Gupta’s membership in two days, failing which AAP will take to streets and gherao the BJP headquarters. AAP also accused former state in-charge Shyam Jaju of corruption. “They own 40-45 properties in Delhi and neighbouring areas. Lokayukta has sent three notices but they have not replied yet,” Pathak alleged.

AAP’s chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Delhi Lokayukta Justice H C Mishra (retired) issued notices to Gupta… asking him to declare assets and sources of income, but he has not provided any information to date.” He added, “The L-G should write… to Anti-Corruption Branch and CBI… Centre should take up a detailed investigation.”

Gupta, however, said AAP was making false allegations. “I will file a defamation case against Bharadwaj. They have a history of making false allegations then apologising to BJP leaders following defamation cases… I respect Lokayukta and will share all details. Every year, I share details of assets with government,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)