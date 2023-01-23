scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

AAP accuses Delhi BJP leaders of ‘amassing disproportionate assets’

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak demanded that BJP cancel Gupta’s membership in two days, failing which AAP will take to streets and gherao the BJP headquarters.

“They own 40-45 properties in Delhi and neighbouring areas. Lokayukta has sent three notices but they have not replied yet,” Pathak alleged.
Listen to this article
AAP accuses Delhi BJP leaders of ‘amassing disproportionate assets’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The AAP Sunday accused former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets in the form of properties while he was the mayor of the erstwhile North MCD. Gupta called the allegations “false and politically motivated”.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak demanded that BJP cancel Gupta’s membership in two days, failing which AAP will take to streets and gherao the BJP headquarters. AAP also accused former state in-charge Shyam Jaju of corruption. “They own 40-45 properties in Delhi and neighbouring areas. Lokayukta has sent three notices but they have not replied yet,” Pathak alleged.

AAP’s chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Delhi Lokayukta Justice H C Mishra (retired) issued notices to Gupta… asking him to declare assets and sources of income, but he has not provided any information to date.” He added, “The L-G should write… to Anti-Corruption Branch and CBI… Centre should take up a detailed investigation.”

Gupta, however, said AAP was making false allegations. “I will file a defamation case against Bharadwaj. They have a history of making false allegations then apologising to BJP leaders following defamation cases… I respect Lokayukta and will share all details. Every year, I share details of assets with government,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
More from Delhi

(With inputs from PTI)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 05:17 IST
Next Story

Chandigarh: 7 health and wellness centres to be operational in coming weeks

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close