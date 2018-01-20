Disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs: Death sentence without trial, claims party; What has happened so far

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

A day after the Election Commission recommended to the President disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding ‘office of profit’, the party on Saturday maintained its attack on the poll panel asserting that the decision was one-sided. “Without even listening to our side, they gave a verdict,” AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh said in Lucknow on Saturday. “Bina sunwayi ke faansi ki saza dedi (We were given the death sentence without a trial),” he told reporters.

The Election Commission on Friday said the MLAs, by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015, and September 8, 2016, held offices of profit and were liable to be disqualified as legislators. Even if the MLAs are disqualified, AAP will continue to enjoy a comfortable majority in the Delhi Assembly. However, it would necessitate mini bypolls in the capital.

Under the law, the President is bound by the EC’s view on matters of office of profit and, therefore, the disqualification of the MLAs seems inevitable. Six AAP MLAs sought an immediate stay on the EC order but the Delhi High Court declined to pass any interim order. The court will hear the matter Monday.

What is office of profit?

An office of profit prohibits MPs and MLAs from accepting government positions that carry some financial remuneration or pecuniary gain. If the office carries with it or entitles the holder to any pecuniary gain other than reimbursement of out of pocket/actual expenses, then the office will be an office of profit, according to a Supreme Court order in 2006 upholding Jaya Bachchan’s disqualification from Rajya Sabha. Any violation of this provision attracts disqualification of the legislator. Read more here.

AAP’s defense

The main argument put forward by AAP MLAs is that they did not take any money or enjoy any privilege which means they cannot be held guilty for holding an office of profit. “..I did not even take a single rupee or enjoy any privilege, so how does the question of profit arise? It is only a political battle. We believe in democracy and are not afraid of bypolls,” AAP MLA Alka Lamba said. Read more here.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, who also faces the office of profit charges, said Friday: “The highest number of parliamentary secretaries is in BJP-ruled Arunachal Pradesh, at 31. The Sikkim government has 11 parliamentary secretaries. And Congress is not an exception. Meghalaya, at present, has 18 parliamentary secretaries. So, the question is, why has the EC chosen to recommend disqualification of only AAP legislators to President Ram Nath Kovind?”

Also read | Parliamentary secretaries elsewhere: there, not there

AAP on CEC AK Joti

Attacking Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti on Saturday, who is to retire in two days, Sanjay Singh said, “The Election Commission and Joti are working as BJP’s agent,” he alleged reiterating that Joti’s “trial” was one-sided since the AAP MLAs were not given a chance to defend themselves. “How can it be an office of profit when there were no profits?” he asked.

AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh speaking at the press conference on Saturday. (AAP Twitter) AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh speaking at the press conference on Saturday. (AAP Twitter)

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday questioned CEC’s move in another press conference. “Sabhi budhhijeevi aur rajneetik log hairan hai ki do din baad retire hone wale CEC Joti ne AAP vidhayakon ki sadasyata radhh karne ka faisla kis dabav mein lia (Intellectuals and politicians are perplexed what forced a CEC, who is set to retire after two days, to disqualify AAP MLAs).”

Opinion | AAP won’t take EC disqualification lying down, writes Atishi Marlena

Supporters and opponents

While the BJP and Congress said CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign on moral grounds, AAP found support from some quarters. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav are among those who seemed to be on AAP’s side.

“Disqualification of AAP MLAs was undemocratic as they were not even heard which is against natural justice. Constitutional bodies in d country are being misused now a days. Appeal to public to deeply think about which hands d country will be secured in future,” Yadav wrote on Twitter tagging AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“A Constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta. The 20 AAP MLAs were not even given a hearing by the Hon’ble Election Commission. Most unfortunate. This goes against the principles of natural justice. At this hour we are strongly with @arvindkejriwal and his team,” West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter on Friday. Read more here.

Former officials of the Election Commission, who spoke to The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, also said that the poll panel had decided the matter without holding any hearing on the merits of the complaint against the 20 MLAs. A former CEC pointed to the Commission’s order of June 23, 2017, to support AAP’s argument. “That order clearly states that the EC will continue hearing the office-of-profit case against the legislators even though the Delhi High Court had set aside their appointment as parliamentary secretaries. So what happened after that?” Read more here.

Crack in ranks imminent?

While most of the AAP leaders are questioning EC on the move, founding member Kumar Vishwas took the other route. “It’s very unfortunate and sad the action against 20 AAP MLAs, I had given certain suggestions earlier but I was told its the CM’s prerogative to appoint people so I kept quiet,” he was quoted as saying by ANI today.

The party has been at loggerheads with Vishwas who has been alleging dictatorship at decision-making levels. He has been very vocal with his criticism, with many of his supporters camping at the AAP office in Delhi demanding he be nominated to the Rajya Sabha a few days before the final names were announced.

Related | Meet the advocate who filed pleas against AAP MLAs

A senior leader told The Indian Express that in the face of the disqualification, the party’s concerns also include the threat of a split. “There are concerns that the dissidents could restart the process of attempting to poach legislators who won on AAP tickets. They will make all possible efforts to try and break the party. But this is something that we have been aware of and have been taking precautions.” Read more here.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari lauds EC’s decision

Lauding the Election Commission’s recommendation, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had said it was a “moral defeat” for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and he should resign. Reacting to Tiwari’s remark, Sanjay Singh said, “Manoj Tiwari should ask for the resignation of the Prime Minister as it was during his (Narendra Modi) government in Gujarat that Parliamentary Secretaries were appointed and they were given the status of deputy ministers and were provided with all the facilities.”

“Those who will fight against the system, corruption, they will face the same situation.It’s not a new thing, but in the end, truth will emerge as victorious,” Singh added.

The latest development means the AAP MLAs are set to be disqualified, which could pave way for a mini Assembly election in the national capital. However, the threat for the party is not immediate as even after the disqualification of the 20 MLAs, the party continues to enjoy a majority in the 70 member house. The AAP had secured 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015 assembly elections.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd