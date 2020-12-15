Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. Kejriwal promised to bring clean politics in the state which has 403 Assembly seats. “Some people will ask what we will bring to UP. We will bring clean politics. That is what numerous parties could not give to the state,” said Kejriwal.

आम आदमी पार्टी UP में 2022 के विधान सभा चुनाव लड़ेगी | LIVE https://t.co/sterQYqssj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 15, 2020

In a video on Twitter, Kejriwal said the development of Uttar Pradesh has been held back by dirty politics and corrupt leaders there. “Political parties in UP stabbed people in the back; politics in state lacks honesty of intent,” he added.

“People will ask why we are contesting in a state with so many political parties. Many parties have governed Uttar Pradesh but they have only filled their coffers,” the AAP convenor said.

Kejriwal said people in Uttar Pradesh are now asking why they don’t have access to mohalla clinics and free power like people in Delhi do. “Why does a person living in Kanpur have to come to Delhi for college, why does someone have to bring their elderly parents to Delhi for treatment from Gorakhpur,” he further asked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.