scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party teachers’ body calls Budget a ‘document in disappointment’

The Union Budget is ‘another step in the direction of dismantling public-funded universities by inflicting financial starvation’, the Academics for Action and Development Teachers Association said in a statement

Delhi University AAP Union Budget 2023Seema Das, member of Delhi University’s executive committee, said, “While the teachers and students are opposing privatisation, the financial direction of this budget has drastic cut in public investment in the education sector.” (Representational/ File)
Listen to this article
Aam Aadmi Party teachers’ body calls Budget a ‘document in disappointment’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Academics for Action and Development Teachers Association (AADTA), an Aam Aadmi Party teachers’ body, has criticised the Union Budget, calling it a “document in disappointment”.

“This budget is another step in the direction of dismantling public-funded universities by inflicting financial starvation. The shift to online education is disastrous for the cause of social justice in a country with a wide digital divide and learning inequality. We demand to increase the budgetary allocation on education which is an effective means of social change in our country,” the association said in a press release.

Seema Das, member of Delhi University’s executive committee, said, “While the teachers and students are opposing privatisation, the financial direction of this budget has drastic cut in public investment in the education sector.”

Referring to a plan to “convert DU into a company named University of Delhi Foundation”, Das said, “This budget is going to strengthen such corporatisation of universities and colleges. Education will become expensive and difficult to access for socially and economically weaker sections of the society.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...

The Union Budget, the AADTA said, was expected to compensate for the previous year’s fund cuts for higher education institutes but “has proved to be a document in disappointment”.

“Instead of raising the funds substantially, the allocation for the higher education department has followed the declining trends in 2023-24 as well, amounting to a meagre 0.97 % of (the) total budget. In 2022-23 BE (before estimate), the figure was 1.03 %. In absolute terms, the figures for allocations of higher education department 2023-24 BE and 2022-23 RE (revised estimate) are Rs 44,094 crore and Rs 40,828 crore respectively,” the AADTA statement said.

AADTA also expressed disappointment in the allocations for UGC and grants to central universities by saying they “have been stagnant in nominal terms and have declined in real terms, taking a modest rate of expected inflation of 7 per cent”.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

The allocation for UGC is pegged at Rs 5,360 crore, an increase of Rs 229 crore (4.5 per cent) from the Rs 5,131 crore in 2022-23. Similarly, the allocation for central universities has increased from Rs 10,737 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 11,252 crore in 2023-24, a rise of Rs 515 crore (4.8%).

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 10:51 IST
Next Story

Food security allowance given to govt school students during Covid-19, providing mid-day meals now: Delhi govt to high court

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close