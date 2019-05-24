Aam Aadmi Party routed in Haryana too, less than 2% in 3 seats

The three candidates fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, as part of their alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) secured less than 2% of the vote share in their constituencies, counting of votes revealed Thursday.

Advertising

As per data provided by the Election Commission of India, AAP’s Ambala candidate, former DGP Prithvi Raj, obtained 12,302 votes; Karnal candidate, advocate Krishan Kumar Agarwal, secured 22,084 votes; and Faridabad candidate, AAP’s Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind, got 11,112 votes.

This left the party’s Ambala vote share at 0.93%, Karnal at 1.7%, and Faridabad at 0.84%.

These figures are significantly lower than those polled by AAP in 2014, when it had fielded candidates in all 10 seats in Haryana. At the time, Ambala candidate Surinder Pal Singh had secured 63,626 votes; Karnal candidate Paramjit Singh got 32,060 votes; and Faridabad candidate Purshottam Dagar polled 67,355 votes. Jaihind contested from Rohtak in 2014 and had come in fifth, securing 46,759 votes.

Advertising

The BJP won all 10 constituencies in Haryana. In Ambala, BJP won with 7,46,508 votes and a vote share of 56.72%; in Karnal, the BJP candidate secured 9,11,594 votes, with a vote share of 70.08%. In Faridabad, sitting MP Krishan Pal Gurjar polled 9,13,222 votes, with a vote share of 68.8%.

The Congress secured 30.71% of the vote share in Ambala, with 4,04,163 votes, and 19.64% in Karnal with 2,55,452 votes. Its vote share in Faridabad stood at 20.72%, with 2,74,983 votes.

Commenting on the developments in a series of Tweets, Jaihind said, “Kya janta ko kaam (bijli-paani, school, hospital, suraksha rozgar) nahin kand (jaati dharam ke naam par dange phasaad jhoote jumle) pasand hain? Sabhi naye naye chowkidaron ko jeet ki badhai. Aasha hai chowkidari achi tarah karenge janta ke seva karenge. Par raajniti muddon par nahin murdon par hi karte rahenge? (Does the public prefer scandal (riots, false accusations in the name of caste, religion) and not work (electricity, water, school, hospital, security, employment)? Congratulations to all new chowkidars on their win. Hope they will do chowkidari properly, serve the people. But will they continue politics on the dead instead of over issues?)”