Delhi: AAP volunteer accompanying MLA Naresh Yadav shot dead, another injured

Shots were fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav on Tuesday night. (Source: File) Shots were fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav on Tuesday night. (Source: File)

Unidentified miscreants allegedly fired shots at Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA from Delhi’s Mehrauli constituency Naresh Yadav on Tuesday night.

A party volunteer died in the incident and another sustained gunshot injury. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old-year-old Ashok Mann, party MP Sanjay Singh said in a tweet. The volunteers were accompanying Yadav while they were on their way back from a temple. An FIR has been registered at Kishangarh police station and probe is underway.

Confirming the development, AAP tweeted: “Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured.”

Shots fired at AAP MLA@MLA_NareshYadav

and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

The incident took place hours after the sitting MLA returned to power in Mehrauli.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd