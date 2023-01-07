scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Aaftab wants his debit cards to buy winter clothes in jail

Poonawala moved the application before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla through his lawyer M S Khan to release his debit and credit cards which contained some funds.

Poonawala is accused of killing 27-year-old Walkar on May 18 and chopping her body into more than 30 pieces.
Listen to this article
Aaftab wants his debit cards to buy winter clothes in jail
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, told a Delhi court that he was suffering from harsh winter in Tihar jail and wanted his bank cards released to buy winter wear.

Poonawala moved the application before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla through his lawyer M S Khan to release his debit and credit cards which contained some funds.

Khan told the court that his family had cut ties with him because of which he did not have adequate winter garments.

“The accused is suffering from harsh winter in jail, and there are no adequate garments for winter, so there are urgent necessities of the funds to purchase the day-to-day items as well as warm clothes,” Khan told the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Workplace Tour
Delhi Confidential: Workplace Tour
January 7, 1983, Forty Years Ago: TDP Wins South
January 7, 1983, Forty Years Ago: TDP Wins South
Foreign universities in India: UGC’s long overdue move in the right direc...
Foreign universities in India: UGC’s long overdue move in the right direc...
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines

The court, meanwhile, extended Poonawala’s judicial custody by four days and ordered that he may be physically produced on the next date of hearing when his application will be taken up for hearing.

More from Delhi

Poonawala is accused of killing 27-year-old Walkar on May 18 and chopping her body into more than 30 pieces.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 06:20 IST
Next Story

Rs 32 lakh seized from house in Khardah, one arrested: Police

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close