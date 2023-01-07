Aaftab wants his debit cards to buy winter clothes in jail

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, told a Delhi court that he was suffering from harsh winter in Tihar jail and wanted his bank cards released to buy winter wear.

Poonawala moved the application before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla through his lawyer M S Khan to release his debit and credit cards which contained some funds.

Khan told the court that his family had cut ties with him because of which he did not have adequate winter garments.

“The accused is suffering from harsh winter in jail, and there are no adequate garments for winter, so there are urgent necessities of the funds to purchase the day-to-day items as well as warm clothes,” Khan told the court.

The court, meanwhile, extended Poonawala’s judicial custody by four days and ordered that he may be physically produced on the next date of hearing when his application will be taken up for hearing.

Poonawala is accused of killing 27-year-old Walkar on May 18 and chopping her body into more than 30 pieces.