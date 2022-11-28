scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Aaftab Poonawala’s police van comes under attack from sword-wielding men

According to a senior officer, police received information about men claiming to be from the Hindu Sena attacking Poonawala’s vehicle, and sent personnel to the spot. Police are yet to verify if the men are indeed from the Hindu Sena or another outfit.

aaftab van attackA group of men attack a police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter/ Video screengrab)

The police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala from the forensic laboratory back to Tihar jail came under attack by sword-wielding men, who attacked the vehicle even as a police personnel waved a gun at them.

According to a senior officer, police received information about men claiming to be from the Hindu Sena attacking Poonawala’s vehicle, and sent personnel to the spot. Police are yet to verify if the men are indeed from the Hindu Sena or another outfit.

Personnel guarding the van stepped in to defuse the situation and keep the prisoner from harm. One of the personnel is seen waving a gun at the men, and then pointing it in the air. “Aaftab was unhurt and the van managed to leave,” said an officer.

Three people have been detained so far, senior officers said.

A video of the incident shows one of the armed men also managing to open the van’s rear door to find a policeman standing inside.

G S Sidhu, DCP Rohini, confirmed the detentions and said legal action is being taken. “These men stopped the police van and obstructed personnel in their duty by wielding swords and attacking the vehicles with stones. We are questioning them about their identity and motive,” he said.

When contacted, the Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta confirmed the outfit’s members were involved in the attack. “Delhi Police told that Hindu Sena activists tried to attack Aftab outside Rohini Court. Whatever these activists have done is their personal feelings, the whole country is watching how Aftab cut a Hindu girl into pieces. The organisation does not support any such work which is against the Constitution of India; we believe in the law of India,” he said in a statement.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 07:42:28 pm
