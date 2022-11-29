‘4-5 men with swords surrounded us’: Policemen recount attack on Aaftab Poonawala’s van

A team of five policemen, led by sub-inspectors Ravinder and Vikram, had boarded the police van with Aaftab Poonawala outside the FSL office in Rohini when a group of men stopped the vehicle and attacked it with swords. The officers say they were “shocked” as they had no idea the miscreants were hiding outside the office.

“They had been waiting there for a long time. We had just boarded the van when they came. It was a shock as 4-5 sword-wielding men surrounded the vehicle. They even pelted stones. One of them opened the van door from behind but one of our constables stepped out and stopped them. Meanwhile, we jumped and asked them to stop. They were wielding their swords and threatening to kill the inmate. After some time, we managed to stop them with pistols. We returned to our seats. They tried hitting the back of the van again with swords but we safely left the place,” said a police personnel who refused to be named.

As per security norms, five policemen – two sub-inspectors, two head constables and a constable – were deputed to bring Poonawala back to Tihar jail safely after the polygraph test.

“The team reached Tihar jail at around 8 am and took the custody of the undertrial person… In the evening, around 6.45 pm, when he was being escorted from the FSL laboratory to Tihar jail, the outside area of FSL was checked by the team as well as by local police. No suspicious movements of persons were noticed. When the van moved from FSL Rohini’s office and crossed the gate, suddenly a group of people attacked the jail van with swords in their hands, but the Delhi Armed Police displayed exemplary presence of mind and swiftly moved the jail van from the place so to avoid any harm to the inmate and the escorting staff,” said DCP Dhal Singh (Third Battalion)

The third battalion of the Delhi Armed Police takes care of the inmates outside the prison complex.

“The police van is built with triple security. The outer door must have been open but Poonawaala was inside a small cell in the van. The cell was guarded by another constable and the area is covered. It’s not easy to break into the cell. We also took Poonawaala to the FSL office today with additional guards and vans. The BSF personnel also provided security. We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the inmate” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the forensic science lab officials said they have completed the polygraph test and preparations for the narco analysis test on Poonawala will begin soon.

“There were at least 5 sessions and we have recorded all his answers. The medical preparations for the narco test will start now and it will be conducted from December 1 to December 5. We have approached the court to take his custody for the same,” added the officer.