Aaftab Poonawala told court he hit Shraddha Walkar as he was provoked, says his lawyer

IN THE first admission in court of violence against Shraddha Walkar, her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala told a Delhi court on Tuesday that he hit her because she “provoked” him.

During the hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked Poonawala if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues. “Poonawala told the court that he had no issues and that he was fully cooperating with the investigation. He also told the judge that he was provoked, because of which he hit (her),” Advocate Abinash Kumar, Poonawala’s legal aid counsel, told The Indian Express.

Poonawala was produced before the court via video conferencing, and the hearing took place before the designated time, keeping in consideration his safety, said his lawyer. As a result, the media was not privy to the hearing.

The court sent him to four more days of police custody in connection with the case.

Poonawala (28) has been accused of allegedly killing 27-year-old Walkar on May 18, chopping her body into more than 30 parts, and disposing of the parts over two-three months.

During the hearing, Poonawala also told the court that neither he nor his family have engaged private counsel, and he was happy with his legal aid counsel.

Opposing the police remand, his lawyer said 10 days’ remand had already been granted and two more days would suffice for the investigation.

The police told the court that some more suspected body parts of the deceased, including a set of jaws, were recovered from a forested area. They said more body parts need to be recovered on the basis of Poonawala’s disclosures.

“The police wanted his custody to take him to more places for more recoveries in the case. They said their investigation was at a crucial stage. Hence the court allowed four more days of custody,” said Kumar.