Aaftab refuses voice sampling test, court says fair probe needed in larger public interest

Though Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, told a Delhi court that he does not consent to a voice sampling test, the court rejected it by observing that even though he had a right to a fair trial, “it is true that fair investigation is required in the larger public interest.”

Directing police to produce the accused before CFSL, CBI Lodhi Colony, at 9.45 am to conduct Aaftab’s voice sampling test, Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rahthor said the “test can be conducted even if accused does not consent to it”.

A voice sample is like a fingerprint impression, signature or specimen handwriting of an accused. The accused by giving the voice sample merely gives an ‘identification data’ to the investigating agency.

Aaftab was produced through video conferencing before the judge and said that he will go with his lawyers who opposed the police application for a voice sampling test.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad relied on a slew of judgments to argue that “at the stage of investigation and for collection of evidence, the accused has no right to be heard”.

The court said that even though “accused is not willing to give voice sample for voice sampling test. However, I am of the considered view that accused can still be asked to give the voice sample to investigating agency for reaching the ends of the justice and also for fair investigation,” the court said.

“True, a fair trial is a right of the accused, but it is also true that fair investigation is required in the larger public interest as the offence cannot escape and crime cannot go unnoticed merely because the accused is not ready to aid in the investigation,” the court said.

The court said that there is “no such prohibition of compulsory consent of recording accused in handwriting, fingerprints impression and voice sampling test” and that the “voice samples procured for the purpose of investigation cannot be considered as testimonial compulsion”.

“This is just only the method by which investigating agency collects the material against the accused for the purpose of attaining ends of justice,” the court said.

On December 20, police moved an application for the voice sample test. Aaftab’s lawyers could not meet him despite the fact that one of his lawyers was present during this hearing and knew about the application, the court said.

Aaftab had told the court that he would like to consult with his lawyers. His lawyer, M S Khan told the court that he wanted a copy of the application since the rights of his client would be decided.

However, the court said this “cannot be possible as the nature of the application was well within the knowledge of the counsel for accused”.

Taking note of the fact that the lawyers did not meet Aaftab, the court said that these were “merely delaying tactics on part of the accused”.

The court said that this is a sensitive case where the contents of this and the nature of application moved by the investigating officer is already brought to the knowledge of the accused.

The court relied on a slew of Supreme Court judgments which held that accused can be asked to give “handwriting, fingerprints, voice sample, etc. for the purpose of just and fair investigation”.

The court said that during the investigation stage, police will only collect the evidence against the accused and present them in its final report and the accused would get a chance to defend himself during the trial.