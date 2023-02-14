Aaftab Poonawala seeks release of education certificates to study further

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, Monday filed applications in court for release of his educational certificates to pursue higher studies and for a “proper” digital copy of the chargesheet.

Aaftab’s applications alleged that he was “falsely implicated” in the case and that the prosecution “intentionally” provided a digital copy of the chargesheet “which cannot be read”.

A court had taken cognizance of the Delhi Police’s chargesheet on February 7 and posted the matter for further proceedings on February 21.

The first application read: “That the applicant or accused wants to pursue his higher studies so he wants all his certificates.” It also said Aaftab “urgently” required stationery items such as a pen, pencil and notebook.

The second application requested that a soft or digital copy of the chargesheet be provided to Aaftab in a “proper” way.

The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page chargesheet on January 24 in the case.