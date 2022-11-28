Watch: Group of sword-wielding men stop Aaftab Poonawala’s police van, threaten to ‘kill him’

A police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his partner Shraddha Walkar, was attacked on Monday by a group of sword-wielding men, who threatened to “kill” him.

Police said there was a group of men outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini who tried to stop the van. The group, claiming to be associated with the Hindu Sena, said that the police weren’t doing anything in the case.

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Poonawala was at FSL to undergo a polygraph test as part of the investigation into the murder. This came after the first few sessions of his polygraph test were “not satisfactory” since he was unwell last week.

A senior FSL officer said, “The test was done over the course of three sessions but he had a fever and cold and this has impacted the results. We will conduct more sessions to get answers about the missing weapon and other evidence. He’s cooperative but his health wasn’t good and this affects the test because he was also taking medicines. We think tests will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday”.