Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar after she met an old friend, say police, file 6,629-page chargesheet

The Delhi Police Tuesday said they have filed a 6,629-page chargesheet against Aaftab Poonawaala for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May last year, following which he chopped her body into multiple pieces and disposed of them in a nearby jungle over the next few months.

According to the police, Poonawaala killed Walkar after a fight broke out between the couple on May 18 over the latter meeting an old friend.

“She had met a friend and returned home. He was upset and got violent over this and fought with her. We have recorded ‘fit of rage’ as one of the reasons for the murder,” said Meenu Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern range), at a press conference on Tuesday.

The chargesheet filed Tuesday has testimonies of over 150 witnesses. It states that Poonawalla strangled Shraddha and chopped her body into nearly 30 pieces, which he then threw in the Mehrauli jungle. Choudhary said that the chargesheet has been filed under Indian Penal Code 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

According to the police, nine teams were formed, including a Special Investigation Team, to find evidence in the case, and they visited multiple locations – Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra.

“Police teams were formed to search various locations in Gurgaon and even in Maharashtra to look for her remains,” said the police.

Several scientific tests were conducted to extract evidence – DNA mitochondrial profiling, narco analysis, layered voice analysis and facial recognition.

Advertisement

“The results of these tests are in line with the investigation. We made several recoveries,” said the Joint CP. Mobile phones, laptop, social media apps and call details were also analysed and recorded in the chargesheet.

Police also recorded statements made by Walkar’s friends and former colleagues with whom she had shared details of her alleged “toxic” relationship. The purported screenshots of these chats showed she was beaten up multiple times during the relationship, according to police.

Police said they have seized multiple knives and saws which were allegedly used at the time of the offence.