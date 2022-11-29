Two Hindu Sena members arrested for attacking Delhi Police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala

The Delhi Police Tuesday arrested two Hindu Sena members who allegedly attacked a police van which was taking murder-accused Aaftab Poonawala from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Rohini to the Tihar jail, officers said. The accused have been booked for rioting with weapons and assaulting a public servant, they added.

Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, was being taken back to Tihar Jail in a van which came under attack on Monday night. Officers said the accused stopped the van and attacked it using swords and stones, following which a policeman waved his gun at them. Aaftab was unhurt and the van managed to leave the spot.

DCP (Rohini) G S Sidhu confirmed the arrests and said the accused have been sent to judicial custody. In view of the incident, the Delhi Police heightened security around Aaftab and at the FSL office in Rohini. BSF personnel have also been deployed at the FSL office for additional security.

According to the FIR, the local staff at Prashant Vihar police station received a call from the policemen saying they needed help. “We reached in front of FSL, Rohini where a lot of media persons and a crowd had gathered… A silver car was parked there and a man was standing with a sword in his right hand. He was later identified as Kuldeep Thakur, 34. There was another person with a sword in his right hand… Ct Mahesh was trying to control him. This person was identified as Nigam Gujjar, 32… We took them to the station to maintain law and order,” the FIR read.

Thakur and Gujjar were detained and they told the police that they came to the FSL office along with their associates after watching the news about the Walkar case.

“They had come to know that… Aaftab, who allegedly chopped Shradhha, will be taken to FSL. They were waiting outside the office in their car to take revenge on him. They (accused) said that when the police came out with Aaftab, first they blocked the way of the police vehicle with their vehicle and attacked the police vehicle with swords. SI Sudeep controlled Thakur whose sword was made of a steel-like substance… Its total length was 86 cm and width was 2.7 cm… the handle was 20.3 cm long which was tightened with a screw… The sword was bent in the middle due to the attack on the vehicle… We brought the silver car to the station… It had 3 swords kept on the back seat,” the FIR added.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Gupta, national president of Hindu Sena referred to Aaftab as a “jihadi” and said, “We will get bail for all the arrested workers of the Hindu Sena… Aaftab killed a Hindu girl brutally and cut her into pieces… Because of this, the workers were very angry and they took such a step which they should not have taken. If a member of the family does something wrong by mistake, then the family members help him… The Hindu Sena will do the same. We believe in the law of India.”