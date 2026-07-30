Aadhaar update turns fatal: Man killed after gun goes off at Delhi bank

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A 27-year-old farmer walked into a Union Bank branch to update his Aadhaar details on Tuesday morning. Within minutes, he was killed after a security guard’s gun allegedly went off, police said.
The victim, Manish Kumar, was rushed to Rao Tula Ram Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police arrested the security guard, Vinod Kumar (53). A retired Army serviceman, Vinod had been deployed at the branch through a private security agency for the past two years.
The incident occurred around 10.30 am at the bank’s branch in Southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan. Police said the guard was prepping his 12-bore double-barrel shotgun for duty. He was loading cartridges into the weapon when it allegedly discharged, hitting Manish from behind.
During questioning, the guard claimed he had reached the bank late that morning. By the time he began loading the firearm, customers and employees had already entered the branch.
The sound of the gunshot caused panic inside the bank. Customers and staff rushed towards the entrance and found the injured man lying on the floor.
Police said they received a PCR call at 11.06 am, with the caller saying a customer had been shot after a security guard’s firearm went off inside the bank.
Police said the weapon has been seized and sent for forensic examination. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the branch to establish the sequence of events. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the report is awaited.
Vinod, a resident of Majri village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, retired from the Army in 2018. Police said one of his sons is pursuing an MD degree while the other is studying MBBS.
Manish, who was from Delhi’s Issapur village, is survived by his parents and five siblings.
Police said an FIR has been lodged under culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
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