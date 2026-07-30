Aadhaar update turns fatal: Man killed after gun goes off at Delhi bank

The incident occurred around 10.30 am at the bank’s branch in Southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan. (Image generated using AI)

A 27-year-old farmer walked into a Union Bank branch to update his Aadhaar details on Tuesday morning. Within minutes, he was killed after a security guard’s gun allegedly went off, police said.

The victim, Manish Kumar, was rushed to Rao Tula Ram Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police arrested the security guard, Vinod Kumar (53). A retired Army serviceman, Vinod had been deployed at the branch through a private security agency for the past two years.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am at the bank’s branch in Southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan. Police said the guard was prepping his 12-bore double-barrel shotgun for duty. He was loading cartridges into the weapon when it allegedly discharged, hitting Manish from behind.