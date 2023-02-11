A year since their world came crumbling down, Chintels residents protest outside Gurgaon DC office

A year after a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment of tower D at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso collapsed, killing two women and injuring a man, residents of the society staged a protest outside the office of the deputy commissioner on Friday, demanding reconstruction of the affected houses and towers. They demanded concrete steps be taken by the district administration for resettlement of claims of impacted owners.

In a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, the residents said, “The Gurgaon administration has continually delayed the matter by not issuing timely orders to the developer for providing permanent and equivalent accommodation to the suffering owners by buying new flats of similar size and specifications, in the same vicinity. In case this is not fully workable to the developer for some reasons, the developer can rebuild the unsafe towers in a time-bound manner under the Haryana government supervision and accommodate all the owners in the interim period by paying market rental values for payment of their rents/EMIs during this period.”

“Owners of these flats are running from pillar to post for their right to property and they are not being heard for their dues against their life time savings invested in the society,” the memorandum stated.

Later in the evening, the residents took out a candle-light march in the society.

Chintels India spokesperson said, “Today marks the first anniversary of the tragic incident. Our deepest condolences to the victims’ families. We understand the pain and anguish suffered by other residents and wish to settle the matter fairly. On the compensation part, we have reached a settlement with the owners of D-003, D-103, D-503, D-204, D-203 and D-001. We are in talks with a few other families too. We are willing to discuss settlement with other owners of Tower D directly. We have already settled with the two main affected parties.”

In November 2022, the Gurgaon deputy commissioner had passed an order, directing the developer to permanently close tower D — which has 18 floors and 64 flats — so its demolition could begin. The DC had said that on recommendations of a report by IIT-Delhi and an enquiry of the administration which found ‘structural deficiencies’, tower D had been deemed unsafe for habitation. The DC had said two more towers, E and F, where one of the balconies had sagged and distress in the floor of flats was reported, would be vacated and had directed the builder to settle dues of the allottees and flat owners for their resettlement in 60 days.